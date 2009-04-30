Sharing means caring:
Margaret Atwood in the Times on our Life and Debt, complete with literary references and a sane perspective.
Oprah warms to the Kindle, calling the electronic reader her " favorite new gadget." Visitors to the Oprah site get a promotional code that gives $50 off the purchase price through next Friday only, and Amazon is giving another ten percent off the Kindle version of Oprah's latest book club selection, The Story of Edgar Sawtelle.
FYI: Books on Oprah's Kindle include The Story Of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski, The Audacity Of Hope by Barack Obama, Ageless: The Naked Truth About Bioidentical Hormones by Suzanne Somers, The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, The Forever War by Dexter Filkins, and Crack The Fat-Loss Code: Outsmart Your Metabolism And Conquer The Diet Plateau by Wendy Chant.
Could a What's on your Kindle? ad compaign be far behind?
Sad Links:
An incredibly moving account of David Foster Wallace appears in the October issue of Rolling Stone. (excerpt here, but you're going to have to visit the newsstand for the complete article and we assure you it's worth it. )
RIP: Novelist Tony Hillerman died of pulmonary failure on Sunday. He was 83 and lived in Albuquerque. (Times obit)