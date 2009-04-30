Please read this important message from poet Craig Arnold from his family and friends, and help spread the word. Thank you.



































"Craig Arnold, whom some of you know, has gone missing on a small volcanic island in Japan while on a creative exchange fellowship. Craig, an experienced explorer of volcanoes, never returned to his inn after leaving alone to research the island’s active volcano for the afternoon. The authorities are on the third day of searching for Craig, and are scouring the small island (of only 160 inhabitants) with dogs and helicopters. If he is not found by the end of the day, the authorities will call off the search.



We need your help to insure that the search will continue. The island and areas surrounding the volcano are small enough that an extended search will surely lead to Craig’s discovery.

WE NEED PEOPLE TO CONTACT THEIR LOCAL CONGRESSPEOPLE AND SENATORS TO PRESSURE THE JAPANESE STATE DEPARTMENT TO CONTINUE THE SEARCH. WE ALSO NEED HELP SPARKING MEDIA ATTENTION FOR THIS STORY, WHICH WE ALSO HOPE MIGHT INCREASE PRESSURE ON JAPANESE AUTHORITIES TO FIND CRAIG.

If any of you have ideas or know people who might be able to help, we’d appreciate hearing from you. Please, though, take a minute to contact your senator and congressperson via telephone or even email to explain this problem and insist on their help.”

The University of Wyoming (where Craig teaches) is taking an active interest in the search and Wyoming Senators are apparently in contact with the Japanese consulate.

There is a “Find Craig Arnold” Facebook group. Please join for updates and news here



Those who do not have a Facebook account can go here